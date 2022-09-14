Top 5 cricketers with the most Twitter following: All are Indians!
Social media
Virat Kohli continues to rule social media as he has become the first cricketer to touch 50M followers on Twitter.
Cricket
Kohli is the most followed cricket player in the world with 50M followers on Twitter, 211M followers on Instagram, and 49M followers on Facebook.
Only behind Ronaldo & Messi
Kohli is the third most popular athlete on Instagram (211M), after Cristiano Ronaldo (476M) and Lionel Messi (356M).
Top 5 on Twitter
The list of top five cricketers with the most following on Twitter only includes Indian players.
#5 Yuvraj Singh
The former World Cup-winning player has 5.8M followers on Twitter.
#4 Hardik Pandya
The current all-rounder in the Indian team, Hardik, has a following of 8M on Twitter. On Instagram, he has 23.1M followers.
#3 Rohit Sharma
The Indian captain has 20.9M followers on Twitter. On Instagram, he has 24.9M followers.
#2 Sachin Tendulkar
The cricketing legend has a huge fan following over the globe and has 37.8M followers on Twitter. Tendulkar is among the most active cricketers on the platform, having tweeted nearly 5,000 times.
#1 Virat Kohli
After recording his maiden T20I century for India, Kohli also bagged a new feat as he became the first cricketer to reach 50M followers on Twitter. He has tweeted less than 3K times to date.