Top 5 goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history
FIFA World Cup
The inaugural edition of the FIFA World Cup was played in 1930. It has been played once every four years except in 1942 & 1946 when it was not held because of World War II.
History
With five titles, Brazil are the most successful team and France are the defending champions. France defeated Croatia in the final in 2018.
Top scorers
Let’s take a look at top 5 goal scorers in the history of FIFA World Cup.
#5 – Pele
Brazil legend Pele, who made his first international match in 1957, finished with 12 goals in 14 World Cup games.
#4 – Just Fontaine
France forward Just Fontaine is fourth in the list of most World Cup goals with 13 strikes in just six games.
#3 – Gerd Muller
Centre-forward Gerd Muller, who won the World Cup with West Germany in 1974, scored 14 goals in 13 World Cup matches. Out of which, he scored 4 in the 1974 edition.
#2 – Ronaldo
Brazil forward Ronaldo is still his country’s leading scorer and 2nd in the overall list in the World Cup: 15 goals in 19 games.
#1 – Miroslav Klose
Klose, who participated in four FIFA World Cups for Germany (2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014), has the most World Cup goals: 16 goals in 24 matches.