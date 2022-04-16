Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in IPL

Having started in 2008, IPL is now into its 15th season. The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, among others have dominated the tournament over the years.
Most wickets
In the list of most wickets, West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo is at the top with 174 scalps. He is still playing with CSK in the underway campaign.
Amit Mishra
Among Indian bowlers, Amit Mishra has the most wickets in the IPL. Having played for Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the leg spinner picked up 166 wickets in 154 IPL games.
Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla played for 4 franchises: KXIP, KKR, CSK, and MI. With 157 wickets in 165 games, the right-arm leg spinner is the second leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in the IPL.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal has played for 3 franchises: MI, RCB, and now RR. He made his IPL debut in 2013 and has bagged 151 wickets in 119 matches. This includes 12 wickets in the ongoing IPL season. He is the third leading wicket-taker among Indians in the IPL.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh is a four-time IPL winner. He won the title with MI in 2013, 2015, and 2017 with MI. The former India spinner went on to win another IPL trophy with CSK in 2018. Harbhajan is the fourth leading wicket-taker among Indians in the IPL with 150 wickets in 163 games.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar, who played a key role in SRH’s IPL win in 2016, is the fifth leading wicket-taker among Indians in the IPL – 147 wickets in 137 games.