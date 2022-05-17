Top 5 Indian pacers with most T20 wickets

During IPL 2022 game between MI and SRH on May 17, Jasprit Bumrah clinched an elite T20 milestone among Indian bowlers.
Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah dismissed SRH’s Washington Sundar and became the first Indian fast bowler with 250 or more wickets in the T20s. Overall, Bumrah was the fifth Indian to the milestone.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Among Indian bowlers, Ashwin has the most T20 wickets – 274 wickets in 278 games. His best figures to date are 4 for 8.
Yuzvendra Chahal
The leg spinner is second in the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in the T20s. Chahal, who is in a fine form in IPL 2022, has 271 wickets in 238 T20s. His best figures to date are 6 for 25.
Piyush Chawla
The former MI spinner has picked up 270 wickets in 256 games in the T20 format. Chawla, whose best figures in a T20 game is 4 for 17, has also played for the likes of KKR and KXIP.
Amit Mishra
The former Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner has picked up 262 wickets in 236 T20s. His best figures in the shortest format are 5 for 17.
Jasprit Bumrah
The MI fast bowler has 250 wickets to his name in 206 T20s. The Indian fast bowler’s best performance in a T20 innings is 5 for 10.
T20 record
Overall, West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the T20s with 587 wickets in 532 games. He has picked up 136 scalps more than second-placed Rashid Khan.