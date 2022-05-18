Top 5 individual scores in IPL
KKR vs LSG
LSH’s Quinton de Kock scripted his name in IPL record books during his side’s game vs KKR in IPL 2022 on Wednesday.
Quinton de Kock
‘Keeper-batsman de Kock scored at a strike rate of 200 during his knock of 140 off 70 balls, which was his highest T20 score.
1 – Chris Gayle
Gayle, who has played for KKR, RCB, and PBKS, holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL – 175 not out while playing for RCB in 2013 against Pune Warriors.
2 – Brendon McCullum
IPL went underway with McCullum’s fabulous innings. The then-KKR opener hammered 13 sixes and 10 fours in his knock of 158 not out off 73 balls.
3 – Quinton de Kock
De Kock’s unbeaten 140 on Thursday (May 18) against KKR is IPL’s third highest individual score.
4 – AB de Villiers
The former RCB batsman scored an unbeaten 133 against MI in 2015. En route 133, de Villiers hit 4 sixes and 19 fours.
5 – KL Rahul
The former PBKS skipper scored an unbeaten 132 against RCB in IPL 2020.