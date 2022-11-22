Top 5 moments from India vs New Zealand T20I series
India vs New Zealand
India sealed the 3-match T20I series 1-0 after the last game ended in a tie on Tuesday (Nov. 22).
T20I series
After the first game got washed out by rain in Wellington, India defeated the BlackCaps by 65 runs in the second T20I at Bay Oval.
Top 5 moments
Here’s a look at India’s top 5 moments in their T20I series victory over New Zealand.
#1 Suryakumar Yadav
Surya was the Player of the Match in the 2nd T20I for scoring a 51-ball 111. It was also his second T20I hundred for India.
#2 Tim Southee
Southee bagged a hat-trick in the final over of India’s innings, dismissing Hardik, Hooda, and Sundar. It was Southee’s second hat-trick in T20Is.
#3 Deepak Hooda
Hooda recorded his best figures in T20Is in the second game. He claimed 4 wickets for just 10 runs.
#4 Mohammed Siraj
Siraj recorded 4 for 17 in the third T20I – his best figures in the T20Is. He removed Chapman, Philips, Neesham, and Santner.
#5 Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep also registered his best bowling figures in the third game on Tuesday. He made 4 dismissals for 37 runs. His 4 victims were Conway, Mitchell, Allen, and Sodhi.