Top 5 moments from India’s BIG WIN in Nagpur Test vs Australia
India vs Australia
India have defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the 4-match series.
Top 5 moments
Let’s take a look at the Top 5 moments from India’s big win in Nagpur.
#5 Smith gives Jadeja a thumbs up
Ravindra Jadeja beats Steve Smith’s outside edge, and the Aussie responds by giving the spinner a thumbs up.
#4 Todd Murphy
Playing his maiden Test, Murphy bagged his first Test wicket by dismissing KL Rahul. The 22-year-old off-spinner finished with 7 for 124.
#3 Shami dismissing Warner
India pacer Shami demolished David Warner’s off-stump on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test.
#2 Jadeja wins battle against Smith
Jadeja bowled an unplayable delivery to Smith, whose stumps were dismantled.
#1 Rohit Sharma’s muted celebrations
Rohit did not have a hyped celebration after scoring a century in the 1st Test.