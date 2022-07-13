Top 5 ODI bowlers from Team India
Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, who bagged figures of 6 for 19 in 1st ODI vs ENG, returned to No. 1 in the latest ICC ODI Bowlers’ Rankings.
Yuzvendra Chahal
There is a massive difference between Bumrah and the next best ranked Indian ODI bowler, who is Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner dropped two places and is now ranked No. 20 in the world.
Mohammed Shami
The Indian fast bowler picked up 3 wickets for 31 runs in the 1st ODI vs ENG. As a result, he climbed four spots to No. 23 in the ODI Bowlers’ Rankings.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvi, who is not a part of the ongoing ODI series vs ENG, lost two places and is now ranked No. 24.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep has not travelled with India to the U.K. However, he is still the fifth-highest-ranked Indian bowler at present. The Chinaman has dropped down 2 places and is ranked No. 33.
Team India
Rohit Shamra-led India is currently ranked third in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.