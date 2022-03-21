Top 5 players who have hit most Fours in IPL
IPL
There are a few renowned cricketers who have consistently dominated in the IPL, both bowlers and batsmen.
Most fours
While everyone is aware that no batsman has struck more sixes than Chris Gayle, the Caribbean star does not hold the same record when it comes to Fours.
Who has hit most Fours in IPL?
The record of most Fours in IPL belongs to Shikhar Dhawan and by a big margin. The new Punjab Kings (PBKS) recruit has hit 653 Fours in 192 games in the IPL.
Virat Kohli
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is second in the list of most Fours – 546 Fours in 207 games.
David Warner
Warner, who moved from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of IPL 2022, is third in the list – with 525 Fours in 150 IPL games.
Suresh Raina
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina, who went unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction, stands fourth in the list – with 506 Fours in 205 IPL games.
Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is nine Fours away from touching the 500-mark: 491 Fours in 213 IPL games.
IPL 2022
IPL 2022, the 15th edition of the tournament, is scheduled to begin on March 26. CSK and KKR are going to play the opening game at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.