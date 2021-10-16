Top 5 run scorers in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad finished IPL 2021 with most runs – 635 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.35. He was also named the Emerging Player of IPL 2021.
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis, who was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2021 final for his knock of 59-ball 86, finished as the second leading run-scorer in the tournament. The Proteas batsman scored 633 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.21.
KL Rahul
Rahul, who was at the top of the runs chart ahead of the IPL 2021 final, eventually finished third in the list of most runs. The Punjab Kings skipper scored 626 runs in 13 matches at an average of 62.60.
Shikhar Dhawan
Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan, recorded 587 runs in 16 matches at an average of 39.13.
Glenn Maxwell
Apart from the mentioned three batters, Maxwell was the only other batsman to score 500 or more runs in the IPL 2021. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder scored 513 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.75.