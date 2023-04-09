Top 5 run-scorers in IPL history
Indian Premier League
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway in India.
Top 5 scorers
Let’s take a look at the top five leading run-scorers in the history of IPL.
Virat Kohli
Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural edition in 2008, has the most runs in the IPL – 6,727 runs in 225 games, including 5 hundreds and 45 fifties.
Shikhar Dhawan
The current PBKS captain is second in the list of most IPL runs – 6,370 runs in 208 games, including 2 100s and 48 50s.
David Warner
DC captain Warner has become just the third batter to score 6,000 or more runs in the IPL – 6,039 runs in 165 games, including 4 tons and 57 fifties.
Rohit Sharma
The MI captain is also nearing the 6K club in the IPL. In 229 matches, Rohit has scored 5,880 runs, including one hundred and 40 fifties.
Suresh Raina
The former CSK superstar finished his IPL career being the fifth-highest scorer with 5,528 runs in 205 games, including a hundred and 39 fifties.