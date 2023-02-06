Top 5 scorers from 2020-21 Border Gavaskar series
Border Gavaskar series
The Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023 is set to go underway on Feb. 9, with the first Test to be played in Nagpur.
4-match Test series
The Border Gavaskar series is a four-match Test series. The remaining three games will be played in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.
2020-21
The last time the Border Gavaskar Trophy took place was back in the 2020-21 season, in which Team India won 2-1.
Top 5 scorers
Let’s take a look at the top 5 scorers from 2020-21 BGT.
#5 Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane was the fifth leading scorer in 2020-21 BGT with 268 runs in 4 Tests at an average of 38.29, including a century.
#4 Cheteshwar Pujara
With 271 runs in 4 Tests at an average of 33.88, Pujara finished fourth. He scores three half-centuries, the most in the series.
#3 Rishabh Pant
Pant, who finished third in the most runs list, was India’s top scorer. He scored 274 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 68.50, including 2 fifties.
#2 Steve Smith
The Australian batter scored 313 runs in 4 Tests at an average of 44.71, including a century and 2 fifties.
#1 Marnus Labuschagne
Labuschagne ended the BGT 2020-21 with the most runs – 426 runs in 4 Tests at a fine average of 53.25. He scored a hundred and 2 fifties.