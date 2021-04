Abdul Samad The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young star has a strike rate of almost 147 in T20s, while he averages over 35. The 19-year-old batter, who made his IPL debut in 2020, managed to score only 111 runs in 12 games. But his maiden IPl season in 2020 was inclusive of a few cameos, where Samad had a strike rate of approximately 171 in the UAE. SRH would hope that the youngster lives up to his reputation of being a big hitter who can clear the boundary with ease.