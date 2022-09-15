UCL: Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in a special record
Lionel Messi
Messi scored in PSG’s 3-1 win over Israeli club Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Surpasses Ronaldo
By scoring against Maccabi Haifa, Messi has now scored against 39 different clubs in the UCL, one team more than Ronaldo.
Another record
Messi became the first-ever player to score in the 18th consecutive Champions League seasons.
South America
Messi is the leading scorer among South Americans in the Champions League – 126 goals, ahead of Neymar (42), Aguero (41), and Cavani (35).
Front three
Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe all scored in a single game for the second time this season. They had managed this feat only once all of last campaign
Messi in 2022-23 season
Leo Messi has 5 goals and 8 assists for PSG in 10 games in all competitions this season. Interestingly, all of Messi’s goals have come away from home.