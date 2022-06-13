Virat, Anushka vacation in Maldives ahead of England tour
India vs England
India are set to tour England for the one-off Test and limited-overs series, including 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.
Virat Kohli
Kohli, among several other senior players, was rested for the underway T20I series against South Africa.
Beach view!
After non-stop cricket, Kohli recently took a break and traveled to the Maldives on a short vacation with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika.
Team Orange!
On the recent Maldives vacation, Orange was the colour of love for #Virushka!
Vacation over
Kohli and Anushka were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their vacation.