Virat Kohli and Co leave for London, can vacation outside bubble until July 14
Post WTC final
India lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand by 8 wickets on Wednesday. Now Team India has a long break before its next assignment.
Left Southampton
The 15-man India squad stayed at the Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton during the WTC final, which was played between June 18 and 23. According to a report in Sportskeeda, the Indian team has left for London and the players will be off duty for the next 20 days.
No bio-bubble
The 15 players, support staff and their families have been booked in a hotel in London by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). From June 24 to July 14, the Indian players will be outside the bio-secure bubble and can vacation with their families.
Vacation in the UK
While the BCCI will take care of the accommodation in London, the players and support staff will also be allowed to travel to other parts of the UK but at their own expense.
Scotland
The Sportskeeda report has also claimed that since the players have a good 20-day window to travel, some of them are quite keen on exploring Scotland.
Training sessions
While there will be no training sessions or intra-squad matches until July 13, the players, however, have been given individual programs to follow at the gym.
Durham
The players have been asked to assemble in Durham on July 14 for the England series before travelling to Nottingham for the opening Test at Trent Bridge.
England series
England and India are set to lock horns in a five-match Test series, starting on August 4 at Trent Bridge. The other four Tests are scheduled to be played at Lord’s, Headingley, Kennington Oval, and Old Trafford.