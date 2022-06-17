Virat Kohli and Co leave for one-off Test in England
Rescheduled 5th Test
India and England are scheduled to play the rescheduled fifth Test from July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Covid pandemic
India were 2-1 up in the five-match Test series last year when the covid outbreak happened just ahead of the fifth Test.
Kohli-Siraj
Virat Kohli had an ordinary run last year in England, scorung 218 runs in 4 Tests at 31.14. Siraj was India’s second leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls.
Jasprit Bumrah
Fast bowler Bumrah was India’s leading wicket-taker in the 4 Tests with 18 scalps. He was only behind England’s Ollie Robinson (21 wickets).
Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder Jadeja was also a part of all the four Tests last year in England. He scored 160 runs and picked up 6 wickets.
Mohammed Shami
India’s pacer Shami picked up 11 wickets in 3 Tests last year in England.
India’s Test squad
India’s squad for rescheduled 5th Test: Rohit (c), Rahul (vc) Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Vihari, Pujara, Pant (wk), Bharat (wk), Jadeja, Ashwin, Thakur, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj, Yadav, Prasidh.
Limited-overs
India are set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is after the one-off Test.