Virat Kohli ends 1020-day wait for an international century [Watch the moment]
THE KING IS BACK!
Virat Kohli on Thursday ended his 1,020-day wait for an international century as he scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls.
Kohli’s 122 off 61 balls
It was also Kohli’s maiden T20I century for India. He struck 6 sixes and 12 fours in his knock at an incredible strike rate of 200.
Highest score for India
Kohli’s 122 is now the highest individual T20I score for India. Rohit with 118 runs is in second place ahead of Suryakumar with 117.
Equals Ricky Ponting
Kohli has recorded his 71st international century, equalling AUS legend Ricky Ponting. Only Tendulkar is ahead of the duo with 100 tons.
Watch the moment here
The smile and the whole reaction showed what it meant to Kohli, who had last scored a 100 for India in 2019.