Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah break Kapil Dev's records [Watch]
India win 4th Test
India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test to take an incredible 2-1 lead in the underway five-match Test series.
Kohli, Bumrah records
As many records were made and broken during the historic win at the Oval, Kohli and Bumrah clinched memorable milestones in the history of Indian cricket.
Virat Kohli
Kohli surpassed Kapil Dev in the list of most Test wins in England as India captain- 3, one more than the legendary World Cup-winning skipper.
Asian captains
With three Test wins, Kohli also now holds the record of registering most Test wins on the English soil among Asian skippers. One more than Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, and Misbah-Ul-Haq.
Virat Kohli emulates Kapil Dev
Kohli also became just the second Indian captain after Kapil Dev to record two Test victories in a series in England. The Kapil Dev-led Indian team had achieved the feat during their 2-0 series win in England in 1986.
Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, who finished with four wickets in the fourth Test, became the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets, surpassing Kapil Dev's record. While Kapil Dev took 25 Tests to the landmark, Bumrah took 24 Tests.
Oille Pope
England's Oille Pope was Bumrah's 100th victim in Test cricket.
Indian bowlers
Among Indian bowlers, Bumrah was the eighth fastest as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record, who took only 18 Tests to pick up 100 Test wickets. Overall, Ashwin is also the world's third-fastest bowler to the 100-wicket mark in Tests.