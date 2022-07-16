Virat Kohli posts a picture with a cryptic message
Virat Kohli
Former captain Virat Kohli has been out of form and has not scored an international century since November 2019.
Kohli’s numbers
In the last six innings for Team India, Kohli did not reach the 50-run mark even once. Even in IPL 2022, he scored only 341 runs at 22.73.
Social Media Post
Kohli posed in front of a mural that had a popular quote: “What if I fall? Oh but my darling, what if you fly?” Kohli captioned the picture “Perspective,” implying that he is trusting his process.
Babar Azam shows support
Kohli has received a heartwarming message from Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who shared a picture with the Indian batsman, with a caption,” This too shall pass. Stay strong. #Virat Kohli.”
West Indies tour
Kohli has also been slammed for being rested for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, where they’ll play both T20Is and ODIs series.
Rohit backs Kohli
“He has played so many matches for so many years. He has been such a great batsman, so he does not need reassurance," said Rohit.