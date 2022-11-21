Virat Kohli shares a special MS Dhoni picture: ‘He’s everywhere’
Kohli-Dhoni
Kohli and Dhoni share a wonderful bond. On more than one occasion, Kohli has acknowledged the support he received from MS.
Virat Kohli
Kohli recently took a trip to Uttarakhand with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.
Anupam Kher
Kohli and Anushka bumped into Bollywood star Anupam Kher at the airport lounge.
Bottle
Kohli came across a water bottle that had the photo of Dhoni printed on it. The Indian batsman shared a story on his Instagram account with the label of the water bottle.
‘He’s everywhere’
"He is everywhere, even on a water bottle," Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.
Kohli returns to Mumbai
Kohli has returned from his vacation to the mountains in Uttarakhand.