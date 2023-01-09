Virat Kohli shares an adorable beach family picture
Virat Kohli
Kohli recently was away from national duty as he spent quality time with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.
Gratitude mode
Kohli and Anushka have been in a ‘gratitude’ mode as it is quite evident with their recent visits and social media posts.
Vrindavan
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited an ashram in Vrindavan with their daughter.
Kohli’s post
Just days after that, Kohli penned a gratitude post, thanking God for giving him so many blessings.
Punjabi caption
Kohli captioned the picture in Punjabi: ‘Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan.’
‘Thank you, God’
Kohli’s caption roughly translates to ‘God you blessed us so abundantly that I don't have any other desires. I just want to thank you.’
See Pic - Walk on the beach
In the picture, Kohli and Anushka are seen holding their daughter Vamika’s hands as they are walking on a beach.