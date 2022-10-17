Virat Kohli takes a one-handed catch vs Australia [Watch]
India vs Australia
India played their first warm-up game ahead of T20 WC Super 12s against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.
India win
India pulled off a close 6-run win over Australia in their first warm-up game.
Final over
Shami bowled a full toss to Cummins. While it looked like the ball would clear the ropes, Kohli impressed the fans with his magnificent catch.
Watch video
Kohli timed his jump to perfection at long-on as he lept with his right hand and hung onto a one-handed blinder.
Shami’s final over
Shami defended 11 runs in the final over as he picked up 3 wickets and helped India win the match by 6 runs.