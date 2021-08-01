Virat Kohli to David Warner, cricketers share heartwarming Friendship day photos
International Friendship Day
From Kohli-AB, Mayank-Rahul, Maxwell-Finch to Rohit-Yuzi, there are several friendship goals in cricket.
Kohli-AB
The strong bond between Kohli and AB is well known as the two never hesitate to appreciate each other in public. As a part of an advertisement with MRF, Kohli and AB shared a post on Friendship Day! “Happy #internationalworldfriendshipday, nothing better than a reliable friend,” tweeted AB.
David Warner
Warner shared a picture with his SRH buddies: “Happy friendship day everyone!! The beauty about cricket is we have friends all around the world. #friends #cricket #sport #staysafe,” Warner captioned the photo.
Yuvraj Singh
The former Indian cricketer shared a video with caption, ”to a lifetime of friendship”. The video includes Sachin, Harbhajan, Kaif, Gayle, Zaheer, Nehra and many other renowned cricketers.
Yuzvendra Chahal
The Indian spinner shares a hilarious photo to wish everyone a Friendship Day.