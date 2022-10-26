Virat Kohli’s massive jump in latest T20I rankings
T20I rankings
Earlier this year, Kohli ranked as low as No. 35 in the T20I batsmen’s rankings.
Poor form
Kohli had managed just 81 runs from 4 games before the Asia Cup 2022.
Break
The former India captain then took a month’s break to rejuvenate and focus on his mental well-being ahead of the Asia Cup.
Asia Cup 2022
Kohli showed glimpses of his form return with 2 fifties and his maiden T20I century at the Asia Cup.
Home series
He continued his good form when India hosted Australia and South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.
India vs Pakistan
Kohli played a heroic knock of 82 off 53 against Pakistan in India’s opening game of the T20 World Cup at MCG.
As a result, Kohli stormed back into the top 10 on the back of a period of fine performances.
Indian cricketers
In the T20I rankings, Suryakumar is the highest ranked among Indian cricketers – No. 3, ahead of Kohli at No. 9.