Virat Kohli’s T20I records in Australia

Kohli made his T20I debut for India in 2010 and is just the second Indian player to play 100+ T20Is after Rohit Sharma.
Kohli in T20Is
In 109 T20Is, Kohli has scored 3,712 runs, including 33 fifties and a hundred. He is also the second leading run-scorer in T20Is, after Rohit.
Kohli in Australia
Kohli has played 11 T20Is in Australia and has scored 451 runs, including 5 fifties, at an excellent average of 64.42 and strike rate of 144.55.
2016
Kohli’s best year in T20Is Down Under was 2016 when he scored 199 runs in 3 games at an average of 199 and his best score was an unbeaten 90
Team India
With Kohli on their side, India have won 7 out of their 11 T20Is in Australia, losing three and one no-result.
Kohli’s recent form
Kohli regained his form at the Asia Cup 2022, where he recorded his 71st international ton, which also turned out to be his maiden T20I century. With 276 runs, India finished as India’s leading scorer and second in the overall list.
Kohli's last 10 T20I innings
Kohli's last 10 innings in T20Is include a hundred and three half-centuries.
T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on Oct. 16 in Australia. The final will be played on Nov. 13.
India’s first game
The Indian team will kickstart their campaign on Oct. 23 as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG.