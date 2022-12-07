Watch - First hat-trick of Qatar World Cup
Qatar World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway in Qatar, with the knockout stages currently being played.
Portugal vs Switzerland
Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their Round of 16 meeting on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Hat-trick
Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos recorded 2022 World Cup’s maiden hat-trick.
Ronaldo’s replacement
Portugal's boss started Ramos ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in their last-16 game.
Goncalo Ramos
Ramos was initially included in Portugal’s World Cup squad because injured Diogo Jota was unavailable.
Knockout stage
Ramos is the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002.
Second youngest
21-year-old Ramos became the second youngest man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout game after Pele in 1958.
Watch the moment
Ramos’ first World Cup start turned out to be memorable as he scored a treble and also assisted a goal in Portugal’s 6-1 victory.