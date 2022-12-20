Watch: Lionel Messi consoles heartbroken Kylian Mbappe
2022 World Cup
Argentina defeated France on penalties in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 18.
Leo Messi
Messi netted two goals and also scored in the penalty shoot-out as he clinched his maiden World Cup title.
Penalties
The 2022 WC final turned out to be dramatic as the scoreline was 2-2 in 90 minute before it became 3-3 in extra-time, forcing a shoot-out.
Mbappe
Argentina were cruising to a 2-0 when Mbappe brought France back into the final by netting 2 goals in a span of a minute.
Hat-trick
Mbappe netted a hat-trick when France received another penalty in the second half of the extra-time.
World Cup final
Mbappe became the first man to record a WC final hat-trick since Geoff Hurst in 1966 final.
Heartbreak
Yet, Mbappe ended up on the losing side. The PSG side appeared to be left heartbroken after the final whistle.
Messi’s heartwarming gesture for Mbappe – Watch
Messi was seen hugging Mbappe and Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni was also seen shaking the hands with the French star.