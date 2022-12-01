Watch: Lionel Messi misses another World Cup penalty
Argentina vs Poland
In their final Group C game of the ongoing World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Argentina defeated Poland 2-0.
Lionel Messi
In the first half, Messi had a glorious chance to put Argentina 1-0 up when he was awarded a soft penalty.
Penalty denied
Poland goalkeeper Szczesny made an incredible save under pressure. It was the Polish goalkeeper’s second save at the 2022 World Cup.
Poor record
Messi now has missed 2 of his 3 penalty kicks at the World Cup (excluding penalty shootouts), equalling the most by a player since at least 1966 (Asamoah Gyan, Ghana - two missed out of four).
Messi reacts
“Angry for having missed the penalty but the team came out stronger after my mistake. We knew that once the first goal went in, it would change the game,” Messi said after the game.
Watch – Messi misses penalty vs Poland
Overall in his career so far, Messi has failed to score 31 times from the spot kick.