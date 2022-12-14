Watch – Lionel Messi’s magical goal and assist in WC semi-final
Argentina vs Croatia
Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final and booked a place in the final of the 2022 World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Lionel Messi
Messi was involved in 2 out of the 3 goals as he netted the first one and assisted Julian Alvarez that led to Argentina’s 3rd goal.
Argentina’s record
Messi, who now has netted 11 goals at the World Cup, the most of any Argentina player in the competition’s history.
Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez (22y 316d) is the youngest player to score twice in a World Cup semi-final or final since Pele in 1958 (17y 249d).
Messi’s assist – Watch
In the 69th minute, Messi started his run to the box and dodged 2 Croatian players before making an incredible pass to Alvarez, who netted his second.
Messi’s penalty – Watch
In the 34th minute, Argentina received a penalty, which Messi successfully scored, erupting the Lusail Stadium in excitement.
2022 World Cup final
Argentina will take on either France or Morocco in the final of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday in Qatar.