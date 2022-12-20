Watch - Messi comes out of aircraft with World Cup trophy in Argentina
2022 World Cup
Argentina defeated France in the 2022 World Cup final on penalties to clinch the title.
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi’s wait for the World Cup finally ended on Sunday when he lifted the coveted trophy in Qatar.
Argentina
It was overall Argentina’s third WC title, first since 1986 when they won under Diego Maradona.
Touch down, Argentina
Messi and Co have reached Buenos Aires, Argentina to celebrate their WC triumph.
Messi brings the trophy home!
An overjoyed Messi, captain of Argentina, left the aircraft holding the prestigious trophy.
Open-top bus
Messi and Co then traveled on an open-top bus from the airport to their federation’s camp.
Watch – 3.30am scenes in Buenos Aires!
At 3.30am, the world champions received a massive welcome from their fans in Buenos Aires!
Morning Parade
Messi and his boys will rest in the camp for tonight and leave for the upcoming parade Tuesday morning (Argentina time).