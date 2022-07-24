Watch Neeraj Chopra’s throw that sealed Silver Medal at World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra
India’s Javelin legend Neeraj Chopra created yet another history as he won silver at World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
Second Indian
Chopra became just the second Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George.
Chopra knew it!
As soon as Chopra made the throw, he let out a loud roar, knowing that he had achieved something special before the javelin even landed.
Javelin
Neeraj was India’s first Javelin player to win a medal at World Championships. Chopra’s silver-medal winning throw was an 88.13m throw.
Missed out on Gold
Chopra missed on Gold as Grenada’s Anderson Peters’s best throw turned out to be 90.54m. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch bagged Bronze at World Championships on Sunday in Oregon.
90m-mark
"The 90m mark has not been breached yet, but I am very close to it," said Neeraj Chopra after winning silver on Sunday.
Tokyo 2020
Last year, Chopra won Gold at Tokyo Olympics. His best attempt was 87.58m.
Representing India
Neeraj now has eight medals representing India across international tournaments: 6 Gold and 2 Silver.