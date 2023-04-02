Watch – Nostalgia! Dhoni recreates iconic 2011 World Cup final six
World Cup win
It has been over a decade since India’s World Cup triumph at Wankhede Stadium.
WC Anniversary
On Sunday (April 2), India celebrated the 12th anniversary of its famous World Cup win. On April 2, 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka in the final.
MS Dhoni
Then-captain MS Dhoni scored a match-winning six, which turned iconic and is still talked about.
CSK
During CSK’s latest net session, Dhoni recreated the iconic six and sent his teammates and fans on a road of nostalgia!
Watch the video
“When nostalgia hits!” wrote CSK in a tweet along with the video.