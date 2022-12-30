Watch - Rishabh Pant’s car burst into flames
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident early Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
Accident
Pant, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi, rammed his car into road dividers and the vehicle later caught fire.
Pant in hospital
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was initially admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee and later, he was transferred to Max hospital in Dehradun.
Injuries
Pant suffered a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back, as per a BCCI statement.
No serious injuries
Fortunately, Pant escaped any serious injury and is believed to be stable. He is being closely monitored by the doctors.
Watch – Pant’s car in flames
Scary visuals are circulating on social media showing Pant’s car on fire.