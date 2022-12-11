Watch: Ronaldo crying like a baby after Portugal’s exit from World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo, whose CV has everything but the World Cup, was left heartbroken after Portugal’s exit from the tournament on Saturday.
Portugal vs Morocco
A first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough for Morocco to eliminate Portugal from the World Cup.
Morocco
Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo on bench
Ronaldo, who came off the bench in the second half, couldn’t do anything to get his side back into the game.
Could be Ronaldo’s final WC game
Portugal’s Ronaldo, who has now played in 5 World Cups, could have played his final WC game. He is the leading scorer in international football: 118 goals in 196 games.
Ronaldo left in tears – Watch
Soon after Portugal’s elimination from WC 2022, Ronaldo was the first to leave the field. He was visibly weeping like a baby as he walked through the tunnel back to the locker rooms.