Watch the winning moment as MS Dhoni leads CSK to 4th IPL title
IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final on Friday (Oct. 15).
Chennai Super Kings
Winning the IPL 2021 meant, CSK now have won four IPL titles under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.
CSK in IPL
Before clinching the IPL title in 2021, CSK won 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions. They are one title behind Mumbai Indians (MI), who have won a record five IPL titles.
KKR in IPL
This was KKR’s first loss in an IPL final after winning the 2012 and 2014 seasons.
CSK vs KKR: IPL 2021 final
CSK rode on Faf du Plessis’ 86 off 59 and posted 192 for 3 in 20 overs. KKR started off well as they put up 91 runs for the first wicket before suffered a collapse after the departure of the openers. Eoin Morgan-led KKR only managed to score 165 in 20 overs.