Watch: Virat Kohli does ‘bhangra’ after Ishan Kishan reaches 200
Ishan Kishan
India’s young opener Ishan Kishan scored his maiden 200 in ODIs. He finished with 210 off 131 balls, including 24 fours and 10 sixes.
India vs Bangladesh
Kishan scored the double ton during the third ODI between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday (Dec. 10).
4th Indian
Kishan was the fourth Indian to score an ODI 200, after Tendulkar, Rohit, and Sehwag.
Left-hander
Kishan was India’s first left-handed batsman to score an ODI double ton.
Away from home
Kishan was also the first Indian to score an ODI double-century away from home.
Virat Kohli’s early celebrations
Kohli was seen celebrating Kishan’s 200 even before the opening batsman himself. A true leader, for sure.
Kohli’s bhangra – Watch
An overjoyed Kohli does ‘bhangra’ to celebrate Kishan’s 200.