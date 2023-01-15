Watch – Virat Kohli’s 97m helicopter SIX vs Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli did not spare any bowler during India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday in Trivandrum.
74th ton
Kohli recorded his 74th international century as he remained unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls.
Second highest
Kohli’s 166 against Sri Lanka was also the Indian star’s second-highest ODI score. Kohli’s highest ODI score was 183 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup in 2012.
150+ score
Kohli has now scored 150 or more runs five times in the ODIs.
Kohli vs Sri Lanka
It was Kohli’s 10th ODI century against Sri Lanka, the most by a batsman against a single opponent.
Boundaries
Kohli struck 8 sixes and 13 fours during the 3rd ODI vs SL on Jan. 15.
Watch – Kohli smashes a MASSIVE SIX!
Kohli smashed SL’s Rajitha for an MS Dhoni-like helicopter SIX in the 44th over of India’s innings in Trivandrum.