When will Novak Djokovic play next?
Australian Open
Reigning Australian Open champion Djokovic was not allowed to play in the 2022 edition because he was unvaccinated.
Visa saga
The nine-time Australian Open champion was deported from the country after the Immigration Minister revoked his visa.
No public statement
Djokovic, who has not spoken about the visa saga after reaching Serbia, was recently pictured in Montenegro.
Dubai Championship 2022
Djokovic is expected to return to action next month in Dubai. His name is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on Feb. 21.
Dubai COVID rules
Dubai does not ask for a vaccination certificate from travelling entering the city.
Djokovic at Dubai Championships
The World No. 1 player has won the Dubai Championships, the ATP tour 500 event, a total of five times. Only Federer (8) has more titles in Dubai than Djoko.
Djoko beat Tsitsipas
Djokovic’s last triumph in Dubai came in 2019 when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to claim his eighth title in the competition