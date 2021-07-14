WTC 2021-23 Cycle: Team India’s home, away fixtures announced; ICC simplifies points system
Team India
The Virat Kohli-led India finished runner’s up in the inaugural WTC 2019-21 as they lost the final to New Zealand in Southampton last month.
2021-23 WTC
India are set to kickstart their 2021-23 WTC campaign with their upcoming five-match Test series against England. The series is set to begin on Aug. 4 in Nottingham.
How many series will India play in the 2021-23 WTC cycle?
Kohli and Co are set to play six bilateral Test series in the underway 2021-23 WTC cycle.
India’s home fixtures
Team India is set to host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.
India’s away fixtures
India will travel to England, Bangladesh and South Africa for their overseas assignments in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.
Pakistan and West Indies
The only two teams that India won’t be playing in the ongoing WTC cycle are West Indies and Pakistan, whom India have not played in a bilateral series for close to a decade.
Cut-off date
All nine Test teams will play six series each, three home and three away with the cut-off date being March 31, 2023.
New points system
Each match of the 2021-23 WTC cycle will now be contested for the same number of points: 12 for a win, 4 for a draw and 6 for a tie.