Yuzvendra Chahal eyes massive milestone ahead of IND vs SA T20I series
India vs South Africa
Team India is set to host South Africa in a five-match T20I series, starting June 9.
T20I series
The five T20Is are scheduled to be played in Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Bengaluru.
India’s leading T20 wicket-taker
Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s leading wicket-taker in the T20s with 276 wickets. But he is not going to be a part of the upcoming series.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal, who is a part of India’s T20 squad for the 5 T20Is against South Africa, has a brilliant chance to surpass Ashwin and reach the helm.
Chahal in T20s
Chahal has picked up 274 wickets and another 3 more would see him become India’s leading wicket-taker in T20s.
India’s top 5 wicket-takers in T20s
1) Ashwin (276 wickets)
2) Chahal (274 wickets)
3) Piyush Chawla (270 wickets)
4) Amit Mishra (262 wickets)
5) Jasprit Bumrah (253 wickets)