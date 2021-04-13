Sushil Chandra: India’s New Chief Election Commissioner
Sushil Chandra, 63 will be the 24th Chief Election Commissioner and will be taking over from Sunil Arora who demitted office on Monday.
Sushil Chandra is a 1980 batch Indian Revenue Service Officer and had worked in the areas of international taxation and investigation
Along with Arora, Ashok Lavasa, Chandra oversaw the successful organization of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Mr. Chandra’s appointment comes at a time the Election commission is organizing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. for which results are to be declared on May 2.
As the new CEC, Sushil Chandra will oversee the completion of ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. The final phase of West Bengal elections will take place on 29th April followed by declarations of results on 2nd May.
Sushil Chandra served as the chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes. Under his leadership, CBDT launched “Operation Clean Money” in a bid to curb black money