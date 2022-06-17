Taj Named As The Strongest Hotel Brand In The World For 2022
Taj, the iconic hotel brand of the Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd, has been named the "world's strongest hotel brand" by Brand Finance.
Taj scored an overall Brand Strength Index of 88.9 out of 100, with a consumer familiarity rating of AAA.
Brand Finance's annual report, "Hotels 50 2022," honours the world's most valuable and powerful hotel brands.
Taj, like other hotels throughout the world, was devastated by the pandemic and accompanying national lockdowns, but it was able to successfully alter its methods to remain relevant to the needs of travellers.
Travelers are increasingly drawn to brands that not only encapsulate the spirit of world-class luxury but also adhere to ethical business principles.