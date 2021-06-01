Take A Sneak Peek At Khushi Kapoor’s Trendy Makeup And Hairstyle Ideas
As we all know ‘Winged Liner’ is the latest trend, Khushi also tried it but made it look special going with the blue coloured glitter liner and wing. She made her eyes look different and owned a pretty look with this ‘Wing’ episode.
Flowy tresses hairstyle is quite common these days but adding a touch of ‘Puppy Cut’ to it along with curly ends is what made Khushi look chic!
Another wing tale of Khushi… She added that shimmery blue shade to the eyes and spread it on her whole lids. She also extended it and got that pretty ‘Wing’.
When it comes to party looks, just a designer outfit is not enough, even a modish hairstyle is needed to up your look a notch higher. Khushi followed the same formula and added the ‘Multi-Braided Flowy Tresses’ hairdo to her white lehenga.
Khushi Kapoor who is known for her trendy makeup tales, turned heads with her glittery eye makeup and added a beautiful ‘Heart’ symbol on her upper cheeks.
Khushi looked alluring wearing an intricate floral embroidered pink lehenga. Her frilly blouse and curly tresses along with dewy makeup gave her a classy yet stylish appeal.
Khushi looked beautiful with those brightened maroon lips and radiant cheeks. The on-point makeup took her uber-chic attire to the next level!
Finally, we end this Khushi Kapoor’s makeup tale with this glitzy pic! She wore an a-la-mode sequin and mirror-work slit gown and owned that chic look with radiant makeup and trendy accessories.