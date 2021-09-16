Tata Motors have Announced Commercial Launch of its 1st Electric Sedan
Tata Motors have a commercial launch of its 1st electric sedan under the XPRES brand-Xpres-T EV
The starting price of the vehicle is Rs.9.54 lakh(ex-showroom).
The Xpres-T electric sedan does pack a high energy density battery of nearing to 21.5kWh and 16.5kWh h along with 2 range options -213km and 165km(ARAI Certified range under test conditions).
The vehicle is available in two trim options
The Xpres-T-EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, Single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.
Range options: XpresT 165
** Variants : XM, XZ
** Net Prices having fame Subsidy : For XM Rs.9.54 lakh and for XZ , Rs.10.04 lakh
Range options : XpresT 213
** Variants : XM+, XZ+
** Net Prices having fame Subsidy : For XM Rs. 10.14 lakh and for XZ , Rs.10.64 lakh
The XPRES –T –EV can be charged from 0 to 80% in mere 90 minutes
Both interior as well as the exterior have differentiated presence from other Tata cars, due to premium black theme interiors and electric blue accents across its interior as well as exterior.