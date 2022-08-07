Tata Motors Offering Huge Discounts for these Cars : Offer Valid 31st Aug,2022
Tata has announced bumper discounts on some of its cars
One can save nearing to Rs. 40,000 if you choose avail the discount offered
The company is providing this offer only on its models like Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon and Safari.
The offer is only available till August 31, 2022, not leaving much time if you are planning to make use of the offer.
Tata Safari
Tata Safari: Tata is offering the biggest discount on this SUV. An exchange discount of up to Rs.40,000 is also being offered on the purchase of the Tata Safari SUV in August.
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier: The company is also offering an exchange discount of ₹40,000 on all variants of the Tata Harrier.
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago: TATA is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 on the XE, XM and XT variants of the hatchback and a total discount of Rs 20,000 on the XZ and above variants.