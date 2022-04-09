Tata Motors Recently took the wraps off the Curvv, all electric SUV-Coupe Concept
The production-spec iteration is slated to arrive in 2024
They would be based on the existing ICE Models.
Before the CUrvv, there would be more products in the Generation 2 platform that are already existing as an ICE model.
Alterations to include body interventions for battery packs, aerodynamics, more features as well as exterior and interior styling changes.
Gen 2 platform supports ICE and multiple electric powertrain options.
Production-spec Curvv to debut in 2024 as an EV first, followed by an ICE version at a later stage.
The Gen 2 alterations will include intervening into the body structure and flow to accommodate more battery packs to utilize the reduction in battery prices and enhance the range. So there’s the possibility of a flat-floor setup in the new Tata EVs.
While we’re yet to know which ICE cars the two new EVs will be based on...