TATA Motors to launch 10 Electric Vehicles in Coming Years
Tata Motors more likely to launch 10 Electrical Vehicles by 2026. Out of ten, three are more likely to be commercial vehicles.
The expected price of Tata Altroz is around Rs. 12 lakh and it might be launched in December, 2021.
Tata Nexon EV is available having 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that drives the motor at a maximum power of 124hp and a peak torque of 245 Nm.
The new sub-compact SUV punch has just launched and it has already made heads turn.
Tata’s philosophy with the sierra is to offer outdoor, indoor, and it may be launched in a more practical avatar for adventurist who like to be green.
Tata Showcased the EVision Concept sedan at the prestigious Geneva Motor Show.
The TATA Ace is likely to be available in an EV avatar. It is expected to have a top speed nearing to 80kph and a range of 120 to 150km.
Tata is now electricying, this cabover microvan and it is likely to equip with a 3 phase electric motor.
Looking at the speed with which Tata Motors is moving its electric vehicle plans, it will definitely capitalize on the huge electric vehicle push by the govt.
For Electric vehicle there is also subsequent interest from the market.