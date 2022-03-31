TATA NEXON EV : Drive Home a New Experience
Best in Class Performance
• 0-100 km/h in 9.9^ s
• 0-60 km/h in 4.6^ s
Safest Commute
Built on India's first 5-star rated platform –Nexon.
Easy ownership
• Largest EV service network across India
• 8 years / 1.6 Lakh km* warranty on battery & motor
Top Notch connectivity
• Tata Motors ZConnect app offering 35 connected car features
Seamless charging experience
• Free home charging installation*
• Largest public charging network in India
Powered sunroof
Nexon EV's powered sunroof is a breath of fresh air. Slide it back and enjoy the freedom of a smooth drive.
