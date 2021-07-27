Tata Nexon : Swanky Compact SUV
The Tata Nexon has received the distinction of being the 1st Indian car to be rated 5 stars for safety by Global NCAP.
It has got BS6- compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.
Nexon has got multiple engine-gearbox options.
The Tata Nexon is well proportioned and looks very fashionable.
Tata Nexon is more spacious and Practical
The seating capacity is 5 and its mileage is nearing to 16 to 22.4 kmpl.
The Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs.7.19 lakh and goes upto Rs. 13.23 lakh
The Dark Edition Diesel comes at a price tag of Rs. 13.23 lakh
The above compact SUV rivals against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and Hyundai Venue.